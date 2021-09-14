21 shots fired, 6 cars hit in Cully neighborhood

by: Sam Campbell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 21 shots were fired and six cars were struck by gunfire Monday night in Portland’s Cully neighborhood, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to reports of gunfire at 10:57 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast Cully Boulevard and Emerson Street.

When they arrived, police found evidence of 21 shots being fired that hit six cars. There were no reported injuries or arrests.

PPB asked anyone with information to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers of Oregon and reference Case No. 21-256147.

