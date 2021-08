PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The remains of a 21-year-old woman were found in Rooster Rock State Park earlier this month.

Oregon State Police said they found the remains on August 13. They were later identified as Stephanie Celeste Jones of Portland.

Detectives have not released how she died and are continuing to investigate.

Call the Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP if you have any information.