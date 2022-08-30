PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting a man in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood Monday evening, authorities said.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, Portland police were called to a shooting reported on NE 80th Avenue, just south of NE Clackamas Street.

Once there, officers said they applied two chest seals to a man that had been shot once in the chest. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, however, police say he is now in stable condition.

Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Rocky Allan Rainwater, cooperated during the investigation. He was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for Assault in the First Degree (Domestic Violence) and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.