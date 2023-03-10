Officers arrested Angel Mendez Jr. after an assault at Pat Pfeifer Park on Jan. 19.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gresham police have arrested a man they suspect attempted a sexual assault at Pat Pfeifer Park back in January.

Officers say they arrested 22-year-old Angel Mendez Jr. on Northeast 168th Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Prior to his arrest, detectives had released photos of a sexual assault suspect obtained from a video surveillance camera near the park. Tips then came in that investigators used to identify the suspect, police say.

Mendez Jr. has been lodged at Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of sexual abuse, coercion, public indecency, harassment and an unrelated warrant.