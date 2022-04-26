PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman who was shot and killed in a downtown Portland shooting April 10 has been identified, Portland Police Bureau announced Tuesday.

Police identified the woman 22-year-old Gabrielle Lynn Dozhier who’s death was ruled a homicide by a gunshot wound by the medical examiner’s office.

The shooting took place near SE Clay St. and SW 12th Ave. On the scene, officers found Dozhier with a severe gunshot wound. Despite police attempting life-saving measures, she died at a local hospital.

Another woman was taken to the hospital after the incident with non life-threatening injuries.

Kirk Clarence Mickels, 36, was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at Multnomah County Jail.