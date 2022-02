PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A handful of vehicles were struck by gunfire, and 26 shell casings were found in Gresham on Monday night, officials said.

Around 8 p.m. Gresham police responded to reports of shots fired on NW Division Street.

Police said six vehicles were hit. In addition to the shell casings, officers found some blood in the area. No victims were located, however.

An investigation is underway.