29 shots: Witnesses recount Multnomah Village gunfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Boom boom boom.”

That’s the noise that Peroz Khoshnaw heard when the bullets blasted into her home as she knelt in her Southwest Portland living room for prayer.

“When she finished her prayer, she turns around and sees smoke coming out of her bedroom,” her daughter Rezan Khoshnaw told KOIN 6 News.

Rezan Khoshnaw shows where bullets pierced her mother’s bedroom at Stephens Creek Crossing apartments on SW 26th Way. Neighbors showed the damage, July 1, 2021 (KOIN)

The gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Stephens Creek Crossing apartments on SW 26th Way. Witnesses told police a man with a rifle fired 29 shots around the apartment complex, following an argument with a neighbor. Somehow, no one was wounded by the gunfire.

Then a different neighbor intervened who disarmed the alleged shooter, identified as Luke Stolarzyk. Then another person, according to resident Misty Garrett, “joined in trying to tie him up and beat him up.”

Bullet holes in a car and the side of an apartment in Southwest Portland, June 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Misty Garrett via Portland Tribune)

One witness told police he saw Stolarzyk holding a handgun with a green laser on it. That man then grabbed a stick to try and disarm him, but now Stolarzyk allegedly was holding an assault rifle.

Witnesses reported Stolarzyk began shooting toward the complex.

Rezan said her mother would typically be in the bedroom at that time of night. The walls and windows are now pockmarked with about 10 bullet holes. Even the bedspread was hit. Many nights her grandchildren would be in there with her, too.

“We were lucky that my kids were not here that night,” Rezan said, “and she was praying.”

Peroz called 911 and tried to explain the situation.

Dianne Ford was a witness to a shooting number at Stephens Creek Crossing apartments on SW 26th Way where a number of the 29 bullets hit the complex. Neighbors showed the damage, July 1, 2021 (KOIN)

Dianne Ford, who witnessed the shooting, was one of many neighbors who attended a community meeting to talk about the shooting.

“I was at the mailbox and the kid they were shooting at ran right by me,” Ford told KOIN 6 News. “They were yelling and I saw the flashes of light of a shooting.”

PPB Lt. Greg Pashley told the Portland Tribune, “Several neighbors subdued Mr. Stolarzyk until police arrived. Mr. Stolarzyk was injured as he was subdued by the neighbors. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital.”

Ford wants to know if there would be an arrest.

“We have a plan in place to ensure community safety in the next days and weeks,” PPB Sgt. Matt Jacobsen said.

Peroz Khoshnaw was praying in her living room when bullets hit her home at the Stephens Creek Crossing apartments on SW 26th Way hit the complex. Neighbors showed the damage, July 1, 2021 (KOIN)

Peroz Khoshnaw believes a higher power was at work that night. “Come here (to the living room) and pray,” she said. “Maybe God understand.”

Stolarzyk remains hospitalized at this time. He was not booked into jail. Officers recovered at least one firearm as evidence. He currently faces charges of unlawful use of a weapons, discharging a firearm in the city and criminal mischief.

But the investigation continues and police said they are working closely with the DA on the case.