PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 2,800 illegal marijuana plants were seized in Southern Oregon on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Oregon State Police say the bust happened in Jackson County’s Eagle Point, where law enforcement officials from OSP’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, Medford police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team served an illegal marijuana search warrant.

The warrant resulted in the seizure of 2,864 illegal cannabis plants in 10 greenhouses, 209 pounds of processed marijuana, eight firearms, an undisclosed number of body armor pieces and more than $10,000 in cash.

Two people were detained, identified and interviewed; it’s unclear if they’re still detained.

Officials said the property owner was also fined $66,000 for a variety of code violations, including unapproved greenhouse structures, unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste.

No other details were immediately available.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.