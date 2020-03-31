3 armed, masked men invade Tigard home

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — Three armed masked men are being sought after a robbery inside a Tigard home in the early hours of Tuesday.
Around 3:15 a.m., Tigard police went to a home in the 11900 block of SW North Dakota Street after the masked men came in through an unlocked door and brandished a gun at the people inside.
Though the residents weren’t hurt, the robbers took some property from the home and then stole a white 2014 Ford Fusion from one of the residents. The Fusion has an Oregon plate 314-HWC.
The suspects fled before police arrived. Investigators said they don’t believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
