PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were arrested after Portland police said they responded to multiple burglaries at marijuana dispensaries overnight Sunday.

While responding one of the reported burglaries, police said they saw a Kia Soul leaving the scene. With the help of PPB’s Air Support, officers said they were able to track down and catch the suspects.

Nectar dispensary in SE Portland was damaged during a burglary (Courtesy: PPB). Five Zero Trees in SE Portland was burglarized (Courtesy: PPB).

Photos of the scene show the suspect vehicle outside Nectar on Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard with part of the entrance ripped out. PPB also shared a photo of Five Zero Trees on Southeast Division Street and Southeast 101st Avenue.