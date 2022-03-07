PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the weekend, three people were arrested for fighting and disorderly behavior in downtown Eugene’s Barmuda Triangle, according to officials.

Eugene police say there’s been an uptick in fights over the past few weeks. Crowds downtown have reportedly become more aggressive, despite increased police presence.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, an officer said he saw two women fighting after they left a bar near Broadway Avenue and Olive Street.

A 21-year-old woman reportedly chased after another woman and pushed her to the ground.

Officials said the 44-year-old victim was bleeding after hitting her head hard on the ground. She was taken to a nearby hospital with a head injury.

Leilani Kapihe was arrested for Assault and Disorderly Conduct and is booked at the Lane County Jail.

Another fight involving two men broke out near the same area over the weekend. When officers arrived, Gunner Aguirre and Augustin Solis were reportedly pushing and yelling at each other.

Authorities said they received reports that Aguirre had been in other fights. The 24-year-old was reportedly “uncooperative, tensing up and yelling at officers” when he was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

Solis tried to resist arrest by holding onto Aguirre and undermining police orders. He was arrested for Interfering and Resisting Arrest.