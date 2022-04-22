PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three people were arrested after reportedly eluding Portland police in a stolen car, then crashing and rolling the car in an intersection Thursday night.

Portland Police Bureau said just after 7 p.m., officers found a stolen black 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer near North Buffalo Street and North Interstate Avenue.

While trying to elude police, the driver crashed into two vehicles, including a parked PPB car, on North Lombard Street.

Officers used spike strips to try to stop the SUV, until the driver lost control and rolled the SUV near North Interstate Avenue and North Interstate Place.

PPB arrested three people who ended up rolling over an SUV they were driving while trying to elude officers. April 22, 2022 (courtesy PPB).

An unmarked PPB car was hit by a driver, and two passengers, who were trying to elude police. April 22, 2022 (courtesy PPB).

Three suspects fled the car but were quickly stopped by officers and taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Zachary S. Thomas who was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center and faces several charges including elude by vehicle, attempt to elude on foot and two counts of reckless endangering.

The passengers, 32-year-old Jonathan R. Crowley and Shaynne N. Purkapile were also booked into MCDC on warrants.

