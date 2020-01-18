3 arrested, gun seized in SE Portland traffic stop

The 9mm semiautomatic handgun seized by Gun Violence Reduction Team officers during a traffic stop in SE Portland. (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three men were arrested and a gun was confiscated by Portland police’s Gun Violence Reduction Team Thursday evening in Southeast Portland.

Officers with the GVRT stopped a car at SE 142nd and SE Division Street based on information that a passenger in the car—John Weems—had an outstanding warrant and was associated with other people known to be involved in gun violence, according to police.

John Weems, 24. (Portland Police Bureau)

Once they pulled the car over, officers noticed a gun was in the car. Weems and the two other people in the car with him were all arrested and police seized a 9mm handgun for evidence.

Twenty-four-year-old Weems was booked into the Multnomah county jail for the warrant and a parole violation. The passengers, Duronte Talton and Kaleb Anderson, were both charged with interfering with a peace officer. Anderson was also accused of resisting arrest.

Police said is it possible the men could face more charges as their investigation develops.