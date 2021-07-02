3 arrested in January assault, death of Kelso man

Joshua Frazier's body was found Feb. 20 — over a month after he was reported missing, deputies said

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a death investigation in Kelso, deputies said.

Joshua D. Frazier of Kelso was reported missing on Jan. 11 and his body was found in a body of water near Pacific Avenue Spur on Feb. 20, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said.

An autopsy found the 30-year-old had suffered blunt force head trauma before he died. His official cause of death was exposure and drowning, authorities said.

Detectives learned Frazier had been assaulted on Jan. 7 at 101 Pacific Avenue Spur by multiple people.

Deputies announced Friday that three suspects had been arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on 2nd-degree assault charges: 32-year-old Kelso resident Christina L. Bergman, 24-year-old James E. Bigbeaver who is transient, and 32-year-old Everett resident Jerrie P. Larsen. Bergman is also accused of 1st-degree kidnapping.

It’s unclear if the victim and suspects knew one another or what led up to Frazier’s assault. No other details are available at this time.

