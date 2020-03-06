3 charged in illegal pot grow in Deschutes County

Three people were arrested after search warrants found an illegal pot grow in Deschutes County, March 4, 2020 (Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people faces multiple charges after search warrants found an illegal marijuana grow operation in Deschutes County.

The search warrants were served on March 4 near Sunriver, Bend and Redmond, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

At the Sunriver location, 350 plants and 16 pounds of processed extract were found in a home on Zagt Lane. Authorities said they also found unsanitary conditions and black mold.

At the Bend home on Bozeman Trail, another 200 pounds of processed pot and 17 pounds of extract were found along with about $127,000 in cash and “multiple firearms.”

In Redmond, authorities said they searched a home on Northwest 15th and a nearby storge unit.

Joshua Leo Lippincott, 42, and 40-year-old Amber Marie Kirkendall each face charges of unlawful possession, manufacture and distribution of marijuana plus unlawful possession and distribution of marijuana extract.

Ryder Bye, 44, is charged with unlawful possession, manufacture and distribution of marijuana.

All 3 are being held in the Deschutes County Jail.