3 charged with conspiracy to kill in Salem shooting

2 of the suspects are facing attempted murder charges in connection with the Feb. 27th shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a February shooting in Salem.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 near Wallace Road and NW Edgewater Street. Officers found a victim at the scene and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Salem police said he survived his injuries.

Police announced on Wednesday they had arrested 22-year-old Colton Thomas James Burr of Mill City and 21-year-old Austin Mitchell McClure of Lebanon on charges of 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful use of a weapon. A third person — 23-year-old Katie Taylor Slay of Mill City — was arrested for 2nd-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

No other details are available at this time.