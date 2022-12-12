PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three men are dead and a woman is injured after an apparent murder-suicide in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood Sunday night, authorities said.

Dozens of police and medical personnel responded to the scene in the vicinity of Southeast Main Street and Southeast 162nd Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. Upon arrival, three men were reportedly found deceased.

Officers said one woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. PPB did not mention the severity of the woman’s injuries.

A neighbor, who declined to be interviewed on camera, told KOIN 6 that police told her “there was a man that was barricaded in the house that he had shot someone. So that’s what the purpose of all of this was.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0457 or Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0404.

PPB did not release the identity of the shooter but said there were “no outstanding suspects.”

Police said 95 homicides have been recorded in Portland during 2022.