3 escaped MacLaren inmates remain at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three teens who escaped from the MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn over the weekend remain at large, according to the Oregon Youth Authority.

The three boys who fled were Preston Andrizzi, 19; Anthony Fitz-Henry, 19; and Christian Goin; 17. All three hail from the Salem and Albany areas and are considered to be safety risks.

Preston Andrizzi, age 19, convicted of assault 2 in Marion County

Anthony Fitz-Henry, age 18, adjudicated for burglary 2 in Marion County

Christian Goin, age 17, adjudicated for assault 4 in Linn County

In the early morning hours on Sunday, March 28, the three boys reportedly assaulted a staff member, stole keys and escaped through a hole in a fence surrounding the complex.

MacLaren was been placed on lockdown for the rest of the day while police investigated this incident.

Anyone who sees one of the boys is urged to call 911 immediately. Additionally, anyone with information about the their whereabouts is asked to call the Oregon State Police.

Officials said Goin shaved his head shortly after the above picture was taken and no longer has long hair.

The staff member who was attacked was treated for injuries at a hospital but has since been released.

MacLaren officials also said the hole in the fence has been repaired.