3 men wounded in shooting in rural Marion County

The victims have not been identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were hurt in a shooting in rural Marion County Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marion County Deputies were called out to the 20000-block of Abiqua Road, east of Silverton, around 4:15 p.m. after the shooting was reported. When they arrived, they found three men who had been injured.

All three victims were taken to the hospital, however their medical conditions are unknown, said the sheriff’s office.

No arrested have been made in connection to the shooting. Authorities ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 503-588-5032.

This is a developing story.