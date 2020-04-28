3 more arrested for street racing after follow-up investigations

A line of cars and trucks stuck on the Fremont Bridge on April 12, 2020 (Tyler Gould)

Two men arrested were involved in the April 12 Fremont Bridge incident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After following up on recent illegal street racing cases, Portland police arrested three more suspects.

One of the men arrested, 19-year-old Cristobal Ramos, was arrested after an illegal street racing incident near North Ramsey Boulevard on March 22. The two other men, 28-year-old Michael Shon Downey and 18-year-old Anthony Rangel-Perez, were arrested after participating in the March 22 incident, along with the incident on the Fremont Bridge on April 12.

Video appearing to show cars drifting and spinning on the Fremont Bridge made the rounds on Facebook, racking up more than 60,000 views.

In one clip, a pickup cuts through an open spot on the freeway. A couple of people stand nearby holding phones. The camera pans to show a wall of cars and spectators blocking traffic lanes. That video has since been taken down on Facebook, but others circulated on YouTube.

All three men now face charges for reckless driving, reckless endangering and disorderly conduct. Police say the suspects were issued criminal citations but were not lodged into the Multnomah County Detention Center.