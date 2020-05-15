3 more arrested in connection with Fremont Bridge street racing

A line of cars and trucks stuck on the Fremont Bridge on April 12, 2020 (Tyler Gould)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three more people were arrested in connection with the illegal street racing incident on the Fremont Bridge back on April 12.

The incident in question spurred backlash online after video appearing to show cars drifting and spinning on the Fremont Bridge made the rounds on Facebook, racking up more than 60,000 views.

In one clip, a pickup cuts through an open spot on the freeway. A couple of people stand nearby holding phones. The camera pans to show a wall of cars and spectators blocking traffic lanes. That video has since been taken down.

‘Some kind of ‘Fast and Furious’ thing’ on Fremont Bridge

Since then, the Portland Police Bureau has ramped up efforts to crack down on the illegal activity. On Sunday, they arrested three men who were suspected to be apart of the Fremont Bridge incident.

George Obeketang, 22, Treshawn Thomas, 21 and Ayzaiah Walker, 21, now face counts of reckless driving, reckless endangering and disorderly conduct. Walker was also cited for another street racing incident occurring on North Ramsey Boulevard on March 22.