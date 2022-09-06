A Google Street View of the Target at Keizer Station in Keizer, September 3, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three more teens were arrested Saturday after an incident at the Target in Keizer the night before, authorities said Tuesday.

The teens — a 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy — were charged with assault in the third degree. The boys were also charged with interfering with a peace officer.

Just before 8:45 p.m. Friday, police said a witness called dispatch to report a group of teenagers outside the store harassing customers by calling them names and confronting them.

When the teens went inside, the incident reportedly escalated. More calls came in reporting the teens were running around, knocking displays over and attacking store employees and an elderly patron. Police said someone used pepper spray but it was not from officers.

Police arrested a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy at the scene on Friday. Those two were charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and 3rd-degree aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.