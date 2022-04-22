PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three men have been sentenced for the 2016 shooting death of a man outside of a Gresham market, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Friday.

One of the co-defendants, 26-year-old Charles Moi Moi, pled guilty to first degree manslaughter with a firearm and was sentenced to just over 33 years in prison in June 2021.

On Friday, 30-year-old Rony Celis was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to first degree manslaughter with a firearm.

25-year-old Clayton Harrell, who was also sentenced on Friday, received a 25-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree attempted robbery.

Around 1 p.m. February 5, 2016, the men drove from Seattle to Portland where they robbed 2 gold chains from a man then about 90 minutes later, robbed and shot Ravell Sterling in the Cinco de Mayo Market parking lot on SE Stark Street in Gresham.

Officials said Sterling died before he could receive medical help.

After a nearly 100-mile car chase the men were arrested on I-5 near Kalama, Washington.

“This has been a long and hard-fought case. The defendants came into our community with the intent of causing harm including taking things that did not belong to them and tragically ending a life. These acts are intolerable and demand accountability. Their combined sentences are over 75 years of prison time,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez said.

In a court statement, Sterling’s sister Shalisa Jackson said “Ravell was loved by his friends and family, he worked hard in life at his day job and was beginning to realize his dreams of becoming a performing rap artist. He stayed out of trouble and cared for his family.”