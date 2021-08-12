3 shootings, stabbing in 2 hours in SE Portland

Two people injured, both expected to recover

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Within a 2 hour span, 3 shootings and a stabbing were reported in Southeast Portland, police officials told KOIN 6 News.

In two of the shootings, at SE 86th and Ellis and in the 5500 block of SE 72nd, no injuries were reported from the gunfire.

The other shooting in the 9300 block of SE Holgate at a transient camp left one person with non-life threatening injuries, PPB said.

The stabbing happened at SE 80th and Woodstock. Authorities said one person was stabbed in the buttocks and is expected to recover.

The investigations into all these incidents remain open.