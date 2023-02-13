PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were shot in Salem Monday night and rushed to the hospital for treatment, police told KOIN 6 News.

“Multiple calls of gunfire” were reported around 8:50 p.m. near Arbon Drive and Vallejo Street NE, officials said. Officers found 3 wounded people when they arrived.

Paramedics provided some on-scene help before they were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released by authorities, nor any other information about the victims.

Salem detectives are actively investigating. Authorities did not provide any suspect information.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.