Three people were shot on the sidewalk near the corner of NE 7th Avenue and E Burnside, police said. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were shot on the sidewalk late Friday night near the corner of Northeast 7th Avenue and E Burnside, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. PPB said the three victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear as police did not immediately release any further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.