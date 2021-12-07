3 suspects arrested in Hillsboro after car thefts, eluding police

Hillsboro police announced that Alexandria Carroll, Corey Chase and Diana Antonova were arrested after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles and attempted to elude officers on Monday. (WCSO) December 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hillsboro police announced that three suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles and attempted to elude officers on Monday.

Around 10:15 p.m. Monday, Hillsboro police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle and wallet at the Northeast Imbrie Drive LA Fitness.

Officers said they found the stolen 2019 Chevy Cruze in the Hillsboro Imbrie Drive Fred Meyer parking lot.

Officers then received a tip that the three suspects were at the Cornelius Walmart, reportedly in a stolen 2017 black Acura TLX from an earlier theft at a Beaverton LA Fitness.

Cornelius police said they followed the suspects in the stolen Acura, when they tried to elude officers. Police were able to stop the suspects and arrested them.

The suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Alexandria Carroll, who was driving, 19-year-old Diana Antonova and 33-year-old Cory Chase.

All three suspects were taken to Washington County Jail facing multiple charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and attempt to elude with a vehicle.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case, which may involve more victims. Police ask anyone with information to contact Hillsboro police at 503-681-6190 and reference HPD case #21-20962. Connected cases are Beaverton Police Department case #50-213401033 and Cornelius Police Department case #21-100046.