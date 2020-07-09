3 teens sought for assault, robbery at Boones Ferry Park

The 20-year-old victim said they fell into the river after being punched in the face

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies in Clackamas County are looking for three teens accused of punching a person and stealing their phone on Tuesday at Boones Ferry Park in Wilsonville.

The 20-year-old victim told deputies the ordeal started when they spotted three teen boys on the path to the Willamette River. One of the boys called the victim a transgender slur but the victim ignored it and continued upriver.

While sitting on a log eating, one of the teen boys approached the victim and asked if they had any alcohol. All three teens came up to the victim about 45 minutes later and, according to the victim, one of the boys punched them at least twice in the face. The victim fell into the water and tried swimming away. One of the teens reportedly stole the victim’s iPhone 8.

After swimming upstream about 100 feet, the victim tried to get to shore but got stuck in the mud.

At about 5:45 p.m., a 911 caller reported a person yelling for help across the river from Boones Ferry Boat Launch.

With the help of a man swimming in the river, deputies found the victim holding on to a piece of driftwood. The victim recounted their story and said they’d been yelling for help for hours and felt very cold.

A medical team was called to the scene to check for hypothermia and assess cuts on the victim’s face, arms and legs. The victim was driven home by a deputy after declining a trip to the hospital.

Detectives are working with the victim, who identifies as transgender, and a forensic sketch artist was scheduled to take sketches of the suspects on Thursday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released the following information about the suspects:

SUSPECT 1:

Teen male, approximately 5’8″ tall with short, shaggy brown hair.

SUSPECT 2:

Teen male, approximately 5’8″ tall with longer, chin-length brown hair. Believed to be the suspect who punched the victim in the face.

SUSPECT 3:

Teen male, approximately 5’10” tall with blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call a tip line at 503.723.4949 or click here for an online form. Please reference CCSO Case # 20-014116.