3 wounded by gunfire at NW Portland restaurant

All 3 are expected to recover, officials said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were wounded by gunfire in a Northwest Portland restaurant around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, KOIN 6 News confirmed.

A fight broke out in the restaurant around NW 10th and Davis and shots rang out as a group of people were leaving, PPB officials said. Three people were hit by bullets and all went to the hospital by private car. Though their conditions are unknown, PPB said it appears all 3 will recover.

PPB officials also said “this was not a random attack.”

