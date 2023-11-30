PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is still at large after a car was stolen with a 3-year-old girl inside, according to police, authorities are asking for the public’s help locating the car and suspect.

On Thursday morning, a car was warming up with the 3-year-old girl inside while the father quickly stepped into their Northeast Portland home.

While the father was coming back outside, Portland Police said a man in a beanie got in the car and drove off.

Shortly after the incident, officials said a vehicle was seen driving recklessly near Northeast San Rafael Street and Northeast 113th Avenue and a little girl was then seen walking down the street.

A neighbor quickly caught the attention of a PPB officer, who was investigating in the area, and the child was reunited with her family.

The suspect and the vehicle are both still missing and authorities are asking for help to locate them.

According to the police, the missing vehicle is a 2017 dark blue Subaru Outback with an Oregon License plate 639JVQ.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or any home security footage is asked to contact the police.