PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A traffic stop on Highway 97 near Klamath Falls ended with one man facing federal charges for possession with intent to distribute 30 pounds of meth and a kilo of cocaine.

George Anthony Ayala was pulled over by the Oregon State Police on May 26, court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News show. Ayala gave the troopers permission to search his car, and officials said they found 31 cellophane-wrapped packages in the trunk.

Thirty of those packages each had about a pound of meth, authorities said. The other one had a kilogram of cocaine.

Authorities said they also found a loaded Glock .45 handgun.

Documents said the meth would sell on the street for about $20 per gram, while the coke would go for about $100 gram. That would put the retail street value of the seized meth and cocaine at a combined $372,140.

Ayala’s arraignment is scheduled for June 23.