PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is in jail Friday after Portland police say he punched a 6-year-old boy in the face when the child and his mother were out shopping Sunday morning in the Alberta neighborhood.

The 6-year-old boy and his mother were visiting Portland from out of state when, around 11 a.m., police say 30-year-old Terrance Spencer initiated the unprovoked attack.

The mother told police they were crossing the street at Northeast 15th Avenue and Alberta Street when she saw Spencer walking quickly towards them.

Before she could grab her son, she said Spencer, with a closed fist, swung and hit the boy in the forehead.

Police say the child was hit so hard that he came off his feet, fell backwards and hit his head on the sidewalk.

“I’m a parent and really this is one of a parent’s worst nightmare where you’re just walking down

the street and somebody decides to attack your child,” she said.

Sgt. Kevin Allen said people nearby rushed to help.

“We’re also grateful that there were a lot of people that were there that were willing to jump in and hold him down,” Allen said.

Portland firefighters arrived shortly before officers and restrained Spencer with zip-tied handcuffs while they treated the boy’s injuries.

“He was taken to the hospital, got checked out, no serious physical injuries, but I think he had some bumps and bruises from this attack,” Allen said.

Court records show that Spencer is a convicted sex offender.

According to an officer who responded to the scene, a witness heard Spencer say he wanted to go back to jail.