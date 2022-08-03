The scene of a deadly stabbing in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman accused of stabbing a person in broad daylight in Old Town on Tuesday is now facing a murder charge.

On Wednesday, the Portland Police Bureau identified the suspect in the deadly stabbing as 31-year-old Judyann Edmond.

Officers responded to the report just after 9 a.m. near Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. When they got to the scene, police said they found someone who had been stabbed, and they were quickly taken to a hospital.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the hospital despite life-saving efforts from medical personnel.

PPB said bike officers later spotted the suspected attacker and arrested her. The events leading up to the stabbing are unclear.

Edmond faces charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 22-206921.