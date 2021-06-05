34 casings found at scene of shooting near Powellhurst-Gilbert

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers with the Portland Police Bureau said they found 34 casings at the scene of a shooting near the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Friday night.

Police were called to the area of SE 122nd Avenue and SE Harold Street around 10:30 p.m. and found the dozens of casings in a church parking lot as well as an unoccupied car and a building that had been struck by bullets.

There were no known victims or suspects pertaining to the crime, according to PPB.

Police said an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.