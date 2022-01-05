35-year-old man ID’d as Piedmont shooting victim

Police said 35-year-old Isaiah Dewyane Hurst was shot and killed Sunday morning near the corner of North Morgan Street and Vancouver Avenue. (Courtesy/Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a deadly shooting in the Piedmont neighborhood has been identified.

Police said 35-year-old Isaiah Dewyane Hurst was shot and killed Sunday morning near the corner of North Morgan Street and Vancouver Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene around 9 a.m. Sunday and Hurst was already dead by they arrived, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Hurst’s identity and determined the cause and manner of death to be a homicide by gunshot.

Very few details were released immediately, and homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0433.