39-year-old man identified as victim in SE Portland shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Andre Charles Ethel was identified as the victim in an overnight shooting on Feb. 14, 2022 in SE Portland (Courtesy: Ethel’s family).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The person killed in a Southeast Portland shooting Monday was identified as a 39-year-old man, according to officials.

Andre Charles Ethel was shot in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood around midnight Monday. He was rushed to the hospital, where police said he later died.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Ethel died from a gunshot wound.

Officials say they are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2079 or Detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033. The case number is 22-41687.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 22 2022 07:58 pm