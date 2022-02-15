39-year-old man identified as victim in SE Portland shooting

Andre Charles Ethel was identified as the victim in an overnight shooting on Feb. 14, 2022 in SE Portland (Courtesy: Ethel’s family).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The person killed in a Southeast Portland shooting Monday was identified as a 39-year-old man, according to officials.

Andre Charles Ethel was shot in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood around midnight Monday. He was rushed to the hospital, where police said he later died.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Ethel died from a gunshot wound.

Officials say they are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2079 or Detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033. The case number is 22-41687.