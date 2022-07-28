A firearm and thousands of illegal marijuana plants were seized in Grants Pass on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 (Courtesy: OSP).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A firearm and more than 3,000 marijuana plants were seized Wednesday during a drug bust in Grants Pass, authorities said.

According to Oregon State Police, officials served a search warrant for a property with five large greenhouses in the 1600 block of Southside Road. Police said 3,114 illegal marijuana plants were seized and later destroyed.

A semi-automatic firearm with no serial number was also recovered during the search.

A man and two minors from New York were detained at the scene, according to OSP.

The property allegedly violated multiple codes for human waste, unpermitted structures and dangerous excavation.

Officials said Josephine County will take action against the property owner, which could lead to the property’s closure and seizure.