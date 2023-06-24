PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly a year after the grisly murder of a man in Cowlitz County, a third man was arrested in connection with the killing and is awaiting extradition from Los Angeles.

A warrant for Carlos Chavez Velazco was issued in late May regarding his alleged role in the killing of Alan Nielsen on July 15, 2022, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives tracked Chavez Velazco to the Los Angeles area, where he was living in a homeless shelter.

He was arrested and booked into the LA County Jail for 1st-degree premeditated murder, unlawful possession of a gun, unlawful disposal of human remains and possession of prohibited explosive devices.

The case began when Cowlitz County detectives were tipped off about a body off Holcomb Road near I-5.

Detectives at that time said they found human remains in and around a truck parked on the property. Investigators said both the truck and the body were “heavily damaged” in an apparent explosion.

The remains were later confirmed to be Nielsen.

The medical examiner determined Nielsen was shot on July 15. Officials believe he was killed during an altercation with Jethro Welter, who was arrested on October 27.

A second man, Jerome Markert, was arrested in November.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Cowlitz County Detective Troy Lee at 360.577.3092.