3rd teen arrested in bias crime assault at Albany park

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Police say a third teenager has been arrested in connection with a bias-related assault at an Albany park.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assault, conspiracy to commit assault, bias crime and tampering with a witness.

On April 13, police say a 13-year-old boy was assaulted by four 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl. Police say one boy and girl were previously arrested. Police Chief Marcia Harnden says the victim was attacked after confronting the group over hate speech.

According to Captain Brad Liles, the investigation continues and police are looking for others who were allegedly involved.