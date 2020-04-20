4 arrested, 3 cars towed in weekend street racing bust

Multiple men were arrested and several cars were towed after a total of 24 citations were issued in a weekend street racing bust. (Courtesy: PPB)

This bust is part of an ongoing effort to crack down on street racers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple men were arrested and several cars were towed after a total of 24 citations were issued in a weekend street racing bust.

After seeing a resurgence in recent weeks, the Portland Police Bureau has focused their efforts and extra resources to crack down on illegal street racing. PPB patrolled North and Northeast Portland on Sunday night with the addition of their Air Support Unit. After 12 traffic stops, officers issued 24 citations, arrested four young men and towed 3 cars.

Eighteen-year-old Kevin Garcia and 19-year-old Mystar Russell were both arrested for reckless driving and reckless endangering. Jaren Jacobsen, 24, was also arrested and cited for reckless driving and reckless endangering, along with criminal driving with a suspended license. A 17-year-old boy was arrested as well, but his identity will not be released as he is a juvenile.

Jaren Jacobsen, Mystar Russell and Kevin Garcia were all arrested in a Portland street racing bust on April 19, 2020. (MCSO)

This bust is part of an ongoing effort to crack down on street racers and hold them accountable. PPB reminds the public that street racing has the potential for deadly outcomes.