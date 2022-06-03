PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An undercover operation targeting child predators in Washington County ended with four arrests Thursday, authorities said.

As part of the operation, officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office posed as minors online.

Undercover investigators were contacted by users over a variety of social media platforms, and asked to meet in person. When the people went to meet the child, however, they were met with the authorities and then arrested.

The four people arrested for luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree include:

Jeremy Clingman, 39, of West Linn

Alvaro Lopez Gudiel, 48, of Aloha

Thomas Hoffmeister, 34, of Aloha. Hoffmeister was also arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.

Andrew Grabhorn, 32, of Battle Ground, Washington

WCSO says detectives believe there is likely more victims of the four people arrested. Anyone with information is urged to call 503-846-2700.