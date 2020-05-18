4 arrests, 4 cars towed in weekend street racing bust

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested four people and towed four cars on Sunday in a continued effort to crack down on illegal street racing.

The arrests were made after police conducted 27 total traffic stops and issued 24 citations. The Portland Police Bureau has been focusing extra effort towards these street racing incidents after seeing an influx of reckless driving in recent weeks.

Four total people were arrested, including 18-year-old Daniel Strugar; 18-year-old Brandon Vargas-Sanchez; 31-year-old Troy Starks; 25-year-old Tanya Saverchenko; and 29-year-old Alexander Lewis.

They face charges including reckless driving and reckless endangering. Lewis is also charged for driving under the influence of intoxicants.