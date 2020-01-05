2 arrested after deputy spots stolen Portland vehicle

One man arrested had a warrant out for his arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people — including 1 with a warrant out for his arrest — were arrested after a reportedly stolen vehicle was spotted by a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, the deputy noticed the allegedly stolen Honda Civic driving north on Southeast 82nd Avenue near Southeast Otty Road. The car was reported stolen to the Portland Police Bureau on December 30, 2019.

Once the deputy saw the car, he followed it until other deputies arrived. They stopped the car on SE 82nd Ave. and Southeast Flavel Street in Portland. They safely detained the driver and passengers without incident.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Andrew Wallis and was ultimately arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle. One of the passengers detained, Albert Ekiek, had a valid misdemeanor warrant for his arrest out of Clackamas County. The 39-year-old was arrested for the warrant and he and Wallis were sent to the Clackamas County Jail.

The two other passengers involved were detained and later released without incident, but their identities were not released.