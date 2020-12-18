4 face federal hate charges for 2018 Lynnwood attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people face federal hate crime charges in connection with a 2018 brawl at a Lynnwood, Washington bar and grill.

One of the people, Daniel Delbert Dorson, has a violent past in Portland. The others facing charges are Jason Desimas of Tacoma, Jason Stanley of Boise and Randy Smith of Eugene. All were indicted for helping each other “as they punched and kicked a Black man and making derogatory comments about his actual and perceived race” at the Rec Room Bar on December 8, 2018.

The Rec Room Bar and Grill in Lynnwood, Washington, December 2018 (KOIN)

The victim was the DJ at the bar.

All 4 are also charged with giving false statements to the FBI during the investigation of the incident, said the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington:

Desimas falsely said neither he nor anyone else used racial slurs during the assault

Stanley falsely said he wasn’t even in Washington on that date

Smith lied about how he bloodied his knuckles

Corson falsely said he hadn’t planned on attending a white supremacist observance in Washington and that he didn’t own a jacket associated with white supremacist groups

Related Content Lynnwood hate crime includes 2013 Portland attacker

Corson, 24, lives in Corvallis. He was arrested early Friday and later made his first court appearance in Eugene. Smith, 38, was already in jail on unrelated charges, officials said.

Desimas is 44 and Stanley is 43.

Each of the accused faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for the hate crime charge, and 5 years for the false statements.

Daniel Delbert Dorson, circa 2013 (KOIN, file)

In a statement, US Attorney Brian T. Moran said their office “has a long and distinguished history of prosecuting those who act on hate. Whether it is ‘The Order’ in the 1980s, the ‘Atomwaffen’ of today, or this group accused of assaulting a Black man at a local business. These defendants will be held accountable for their criminal conduct.”

In 2013, Dorson attacked a 70-year-old employee of the Portland Outdoor Store, viciously beating him over the head with a skateboard. In court, Dorson admitted he wanted to seriously hurt the victim, but also refused to apologize, saying “All I’m guilty of is defending my own.”