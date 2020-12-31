4 hospitalized after shooting at Happy Valley party

The victims were hospitalized but are expected to survive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Happy Valley overnight.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the 9200 block of Southeast Idleman Road just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, where people were reportedly attending a party. Four people were injured by gunfire, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims were hospitalized but are expected to survive. There is no word on what events led up to the shooting.

Detectives are investigating while crime scene investigators and crime scene reconstruction technicians are processing the scene.

SE Idleman Road is closed between Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast 94th Avenue and is expected to remain closed until noon. Use Southeast 96th Avenue as a detour.

