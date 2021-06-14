4 killed in Southeast Portland shooting identified

27-year-old Kendall Gragg (left) and 31-year-old Mitchell Nacoste were identified as two of the four men killed in a shooting on June 6. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The names of the four men killed last week in Southeast Portland have been released.

A memorial has been set up outside of a house where 4 people were shot dead in Southeast Portland, June 8 2021. (KOIN)

Portland Police say the four men — 31-year-old Mitchell Nacoste, 27-year-old Kendall Gragg, 24-year-old Donovan Lenford and 23-year-old Eyion Willis — were found dead in a home on SE Boise Street on June 6.

All four of them died from gunshot wounds. The investigation into their deaths is still open.

Information about the relationship between the men has not been released

Last week, KOIN 6 spoke with the owner of nearby establishment COFFEE BEER who said the episode has shaken the tight-knit neighborhood.

“The scariest thing is not knowing,” said owner Phillip Stewart. “During the press conference, the police admitted they don’t know who perpetrated this yet, who’s done it.”

There have been approximately 474 shooting incidents in Portland in 2021, according to PPB Lieutenant Greg Pashley.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Michael Greenlee Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0696.