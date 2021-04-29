4 loaded guns seized in SW Portland, 2 arrested

Two people were arrested after these loaded weapons were found in their possession in SW Portland, April 29, 2021 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested Wednesday night and 4 loaded guns were seized when police checked out an assault report in Southwest Portland.

When officers got to the area of SW 2nd and Morrison around 8 p.m., they noticed a woman with cuts and bruises on her face. That woman, Monica A. Friedrich of Wapato, Washington, had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

A male companion, later identified as Christian Valdez, tried to stop the arrest and then fled. When he was caught he allegedly assaulted one of the officers.

Police searched a bag that both people possessed and they found 4 loaded guns, “including one with a restricted foregrip,” authorities said.

Investigators couldn’t confirm Friedrich had been assaulted, but the investigation continues. She now faces 6 charges: 3 counts each for unlawful possession of a gun and possession of a loaded gun in a public place.

Valdez, 27, faces 5 charges: assaulting a police officer, felon in possession of a gun, interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of a loaded gun in a public place.