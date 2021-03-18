4 people shot in Gresham, suspect at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people were shot in Gresham early Thursday, in what police are describing as an “extremely complex incident.”

Gresham police are responding to the 700 block of East Powell Boulevard, where four people were shot sometime around 6 a.m. The victims have been taken to the hospital — at least one victim has critical injuries and two others are currently in surgery.

Authorities say the suspect is not in custody and they do not have a description at this time.

We are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E Powell. Four victims have been taken to the hospital, lots of police resources are onscene trying to gather information on what happened. Traffic is not affected at this point. — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) March 18, 2021

Gresham police told KOIN 6 it is an “extremely complex incident that detectives are out here trying to sort out the details.” No traffic is affected in the area at this time.

This is a developing story.