4 people shot in NE Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood

Police closed NE 104th Avenue to NE 106th Avenue from NE Wasco Street to NE Halsey Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people were shot in Northeast Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to calls about gunfire in the Gateway Discovery Park area in the 10500 block of NE Halsey Street at 9 p.m.

Police said they found four victims at the scene. They were taken to local hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time.

Detectives were called in to help with the investigation and NE 104th Avenue to NE 106th Avenue from NE Wasco Street to NE Halsey Street was closed.

No other details have been released.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story as soon as possible.