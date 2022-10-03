PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three of the suspects in Portland’s four homicides over the span of 24 hours are set to appear in court Monday afternoon as the search for the fourth suspect is ongoing.

It all began early Friday morning when police say 31-year-old Stephen Matthew Toelle shot and killed a person on Southeast 148th Street, between Southeast Stark and East Burnside streets.

About nine hours later, police said a person was stabbed to death in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. The suspect, 50-year-old Dorian Cannon, was found a few blocks away and arrested.

Then, a second person was stabbed to death on Northwest Broadway and Couch. Twenty-year-old Kalil C. Ford was arrested and booked for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents.

The fourth homicide happened Saturday morning on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 162nd. Police said one person was shot and killed. The suspect in this case remains at large.

None of the victims’ names have been released.

The three suspects who are behind bars make their first court appearances starting at 2 p.m. Monday. It’s unclear if they have attorneys.

